Shreveport putting $1.5 million into renovating Bilberry Park

It was an exciting day in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood as city officials broke ground Wednesday on some long-awaited improvements to Bilberry Park.

Those upgrades include an enclosed basketball gymnasium, a new kitchen, a concession area, an exercise room and restrooms.

Citizens with the Park Advisory Council for Bilberry say it's a new beginning for the park and believe it's going to give community members something they've been missing and needing.

"We hope this will be a safe haven and a place where our children can come and be safe and parents won't have to be concerned about whether they are doing positive things," Marilyn Ray said.

"This will enhance the area a lot, from the elderly down to the younger generation," District G Councilman Jerry Bowman said.

"The kids need a place to go and somewhere where they can express themselves."

The $1.5 million project is funded from the city's 2011 bond program.

But funding wasn't always easy since construction costs in 2018 are higher than what they would have been in 2011.

Mayor Ollie Tyler says she and the city worked hard to find ways to save money and make the project work.

It's one of several new community centers that have been in the works.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.