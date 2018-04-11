Driver plows vehicle in ETX middle school

The driver of a car plows into an East Texas middle school Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Price T. Young Middle School in Marshall.

Marshall ISD officials say the vehicle hit the northwest corner of the school.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, according to Marshall police. Her condition is unknown at this time.

No students or staff inside the building were hurt.

School officials say the room was empty at the time of the crash.

Marshall police are investigating this crash.

