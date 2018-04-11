NPD search for rape suspect

Joseph Hull, 20, accused of raping an 11-year-old boy, arrested and booked on one count of First Degree Rape. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

Police are looking for Michael Willis, 36, after being accused of raping an 11-year-old boy. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

NPD Arrests Suspect for First Degree Rape an Seeks Second Suspect (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

Natchitoches Police Department is looking for a second suspect after a young boy was allegedly raped.

Investigators say a woman reported that two men raped her 11-year-old son.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence linking to Joseph L. Hull, 20 of Coushatta, Louisiana.

He was arrested and booked on one count of First Degree Rape.

Investigators have issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Anthony Willis, 36, who is also suspected to be involved in the incident.

The Natchitoches Police Department is urging anyone who has information about this incident or who has direct knowledge on the whereabouts of Michael Willis to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101.

