NPD arrests second rape suspect

Joseph Hull, 20, accused of raping an 11-year-old boy, arrested and booked on one count of First Degree Rape. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

Police arrest Michael Willis, 36, after being accused of raping an 11-year-old boy. (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

NPD Arrests two Suspects for First Degree Rape (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a second suspect after a young boy was allegedly raped.

Investigators say a woman reported that two men raped her 11-year-old son.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence linking to Joseph L. Hull, 20 of Coushatta, Louisiana.

He was arrested and booked on one count of First Degree Rape.

Investigators issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Anthony Willis, 36, who was also suspected to be involved in the incident.

A concerned citizen gave police a tip that led to the arrest of Willis. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of first-degree rape.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.