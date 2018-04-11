An ETX senior signs letter of intent to ride on NCAA Equestrian Team

On Wednesday morning, Colleen Bridges, a senior at Carthage high School in Carthage, Texas signed with the University of Georgia.

Bridges will ride with the reigning 2018 SEC champions when she attends school in Athens, Ga this fall.

She will be competing on the Western Team in the Reining event.

The No. 1 Bulldogs will compete in Waco, Texas for the National Championship April 18-21.

