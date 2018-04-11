Shreveport-Caddo Parish dispatchers celebrated for their service

Michelle Mayer is accused of letting men assault the two children every other day between 2007 and 2016.More >>
Authorities have released more details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge. "We only had one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, police said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
In addition to notifications sent out to billions of Facebook users this week, the social website posted a topic in its Help Center titled, "How can I tell if my info was shared with Cambridge Analytica?"More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Champs said she thought she was just taking a photo with her children. She said she didn’t send the photo to anyone, and she credits her story's reach to God.More >>
Ryan was elected to Congress as a representative of Wisconsin's 1st District in 1999 and was elected Speaker of the House in 2015. He lost a bid to be vice president in 2012.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
You might be able to take a trip into space soon - but for the steep price of $9.5 million per person.More >>
Tuesday night William George Davis, 34, was booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $2 million.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
