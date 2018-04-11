VIDEO: Student demands phone back, slams teacher on floor

An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was allegedly caught on video pushing a teacher down.

The incident took place on April 3 at Marshall High School, confirmed David Weaver, the director of communications for Marshall Independent School District.

The student, a minor, has been charged with assault of a public servant and injury to the elderly.

A statement issued by Marshall ISD reads:

"From a district standpoint, the case has also been referred to MISD Student Services for a hearing. The student will be punished to the maximum amount allowed by our MISD Student Code of Conduct. Students will never be allowed to put their hands on employees at Marshall ISD and this type of behavior is unacceptable in any school, at any time."

The video, taken by a student in a class, shows a female student demanding a faculty member give her phone back to her. Weaver confirmed the woman in the video is employed as a teacher at Marshall High School.

When the teacher refuses to give the phone back, the girl tells her, "You have five seconds to give me my phone."

The teacher replies, "Excuse me?"

It's unclear in the video if the student grabs the teacher first. However, in the next frame, the teacher grabs the students arm.

"Get your hands off of me!" the student says.

"Get them off of me!" the teacher says.

"You got your hands on me!" the student says.

"No I don't," the woman says.

Then the student throws the teacher down to the ground and the teacher screams.

"I'm pressing charges," the teacher says, out of frame.

"Get off of me!" the girl says pulling away from the teacher.

The video was posted on Saturday on Facebook. Since then, it has been shared over 300 times and has had 21,000 views

According to Weaver, the student is being held at the Willoughby Juvenile Center.

