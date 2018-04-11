FIRST ALERT: Enhanced Risk of severe weather Friday

Confidence continues to grow that severe weather will impact the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon through Friday night.

Most of the area will be under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather. Keep in mind, an Enhanced Risk of severe weather is 3 out of 5, so it is in the middle of the severe weather spectrum. Scattered to numerous strong to severe weather will be possible.

All modes of severe weather will be possible: large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Right now, the environment favors discrete supercells to initially develop along a dryline, which will be just west of the ArkLaTex. These storms will likely pose the greatest tornado and large hail threat.

As a cold front drops southeast across the area Friday evening into Friday night, a line of strong thunderstorms will develop ahead of and along the front. This line will drop from northwest to southeast across the area.

Most of the models have the rain and storms exiting the ArkLaTex Saturday morning.

This strong storm system will bring in more than just widespread thunderstorms and severe weather. This system is also going to drag a cold front through the area, and much cooler air is going to follow the front.

Ahead of the front, it is still going to be very warm. Highs on Friday will be on either side of 80 degrees.

There is going to be a significant temperature drop between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. There could be about a 20-degree temperature drop in some locations. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-60s. The latest run of FutureTrack shows some places in the mid to upper 50s at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will tumble into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning.

