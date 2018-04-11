United Way reintroduces 2-1-1 help line for resources

United Way of Northwest Louisiana's 2-1-1 helpline has been restored.

On February 21 the nonprofit introduced the 2-1-1 helpline to eleven parishes throughout northwest Louisiana as part of the Louisiana 2-1-1 Statewide Network.

The 2-1-1 program is a free and confidential service that helps people find the local resources they need 24-hours a day, 7-days a week.

The program provides callers with information and referrals on subjects from basic human needs such as food, clothing and utility assistance to physical and mental health resources, support for children and veterans as well as volunteer opportunities.

Since November 15, United Way 2-1-1 UWNWLA has had more than 1,806 individuals call for help and provided 4,766 resource referrals.

Utility and housing assistance have been the top requested resources.

The helpline can be accessed by phone or computer.

A toll-free call to 2-1-1 connects people to a community resource specialist in our area who can refer the caller to local organizations that provide critical services.

United Way officials say during 2017, more than 13 million US citizens dialed 2-1-1 to find support and information, including help with basic needs, employment services, health supports and disaster assistance.

The northwest Louisiana region, including more than 525,000 Louisiana residents, didn't have 2-1-1 services for over four years and many of our local citizens struggled to find the resources they needed, according to members of the United Way.

During those four years, the region witnessed record flooding and multiple outlying hurricanes that have affected our local resources. Should these events occur again, northwest Louisiana residents will have an additional source to call for help.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.