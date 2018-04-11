MeToo movement brings more domestic violence cases to light in the Ark-La-Tex

Those at Project Celebration say the #MeToo movement is encouraging more victims to come forward (Source: KSLA)

Project Celebration will hold the first "Shine the Light on Sexual Assault Color and Glow Run" Friday, April 13. The event will take place at LSUS starting at 6 p.m.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and local organizations like Project Celebration are taking the opportunity to take action.

Angela Henderson is the Sexual Assault Crisis Center Director and says she wants the stigma of silence to end.

"It's something that they're ashamed of. So once they start speaking out, once we have programs like this, when April comes, a lot of survivors come out of the woodwork because they want to use their voice," said Henderson.

Henderson says the number of cases has gone up in the past year in Webster, Caddo, and Bossier Parish, which accounts for a huge portion of the state with nearly 300 cases.

Henderson credits the #MeToo movement for giving more women and men the courage to speak out about sexual assault or domestic violence.

"On a local level, it has made great strides and there a lot of people coming out and getting help. So #MeToo and #TimesUp and all the other ones have been a great help."

"One of the best things you can do with a survivor is just tell them you believe them and let them tell their story," said Henderson.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, you can reach Project Celebration by calling the toll free number (877)-907-6241.

