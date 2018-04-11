"Step Forward" report on local education shows growth and shortfalls

It was report card day for schools all across Northwest Louisiana as community group "Step Forward" released its annual report on how the children in our communities are performing in school and after graduation.

Elected officials, community leaders, as well as Caddo Parish Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree, attended Wednesday morning's report release program. The report highlights key accomplishments and goals in various sectors; provides extensive data ranging from early childhood to workforce development, and focuses on the idea of learning together to ensure success for all children in northwest Louisiana.