Repair process underway to fix sinkhole on busy Shreveport street

KSLA News 12 photojournalist Bubba Kneipp put a tape measure to the sinkhole on Kings Highway near Gilbert Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A very deep and dangerous sinkhole along a busy Shreveport highway is in the process of being repaired according to a city spokeswoman.

We first told you about that growing and gaping hole earlier this week on East Kings Highway near Gilbert Drive in the city's Highland neighborhood.

According to Barbara Featherston, the director of Shreveport's Water and Sewerage Department, it was erosion, caused over time by leaks from a sewer line, that eventually hollowed out the ground below the road. The problem was only worsened by the downpours of heavy rainfall last Friday April 6.

During our visit to the work site on this Wednesday morning, that contractors had assessed the problem and had just begun repairs.

Drivers are urged to avoid that portion of Kings Highway until those repairs are completed, which we're told could be a few days.

The initial repairs that started this sinkhole were all part of a federal consent decree ordering the city to improve Shreveport's crumbling infrastructure.

That decree became effective on May 13 of 2014. It was a negotiated settlement between the city of Shreveport, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Justice Department.

The 12 year program is expected to cost an estimated $350 million by the time it ends in November of 2026.

KSLA photographer Bubba Kneipp measured this sinkhole to be at least 4 feet deep and is far from the first to cause such problems and is not expected to be the last.

