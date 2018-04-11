Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office holds retiree luncheon, guests honored

The annual Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Retiree Luncheon was held on Tuesday morning at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

The event is held to recognize retired sheriff's deputies and other former staff members who served the community.

About 150 retirees attend the event every year, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick.

The event is paid for the Women's Mission Union at Broadmoor Baptist Church.

Fifty door prizes were donated to attendees by the community.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.