Shreveport man convicted of rape, other sex crimes against juvenile

Shreveport man convicted of rape, other sex crimes against juvenile

Jefferson Davis Jr., 67 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office) Jefferson Davis Jr., 67 (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A Shreveport man was convicted of multiple sex crimes against a juvenile. 

According to court records, 67-year-old Jefferson Davis Jr. was found guilty of first-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Davis' victim was reportedly 9 years old at the time of the offenses four years ago.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says Davis will return May 8 for sentencing. 

He faces life imprisonment for the first-degree rape conviction, 25 to 99 years on the sexual battery conviction and two to 25 years for conviction of indecent behavior with juveniles.

