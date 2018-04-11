Redwater ISD school board member charged with online solicitation of a minor

A Maud man is facing charges following accusations that he sent lewd photos to authorities posing as a teen.

Bryan Clark Spruill, 59, is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a 3rd-degree felony.

Spruill, a physicians assistant in Texarkana, is also a school board member of the Redwater Independent School District. Below is a statement provided by the ISD:

Redwater ISD was informed that Trustee Bryan Spruill was arrested by the Bowie County Sheriff’s office on a warrant from Hamilton County, Texas for online solicitation of a minor. Because this incident does not appear to be related to District business, students or employees, the District has limited information regarding the matter; however, the District and Board takes seriously all allegations of this nature. The Board will be evaluating this matter in an upcoming meeting, and will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation.

According to a Facebook post by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, on April 4, authorities were "operating a covert social media application as a young looking female." That's when Spruill began communicating with what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Communication between the "15-year-old" and Spruill continued until the day of Spruill's arrest on April, 10.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office describes the communication between the two as such:

(Spruill) ...sent photographs of himself in his underwear until finally sending a photograph of his erect penis while seated in his vehicle. Spruill continued to demand nude photographs of the child's breasts. Spruill even went so far as to try and FaceTime the child. Spruill was provided numerous chances to stop all communications with the child. However, Spruill actually begged the child to continue corresponding with him by messaging the child, "I need you."

On April 9, HSCO investigators were able to get a warrant for Spruill's arrest. He was taken into custody by Bowie County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Hamilton County Sheriff Justin Caraway urges parents to monitor their child's social media on a daily basis.

