18-wheeler on fire on I-20

Police and fire crews are on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on Interstate-20. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Firefighters in Shreveport are working to put out an 18-wheeler fire Wednesday morning.

The trailer of the truck caught fire along Interstate 20 westbound near the Interstate 49 exit just before 4:30 a.m.

The two right lanes of I-20 were blocked off as crews worked to put out the fire on the shoulder of.

Firefighters on scene say the trailer was safely separated from the cab of the truck.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to Shreveport Fire Chief Brian Watson.

Watson also said the truck was believed to be carrying diesel exhaust fluid.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.