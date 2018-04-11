Mudbugs Honor the Humboldt fallen

The first statement out of Mudbug Head Coach Karlis Zirnis' mouth is that he wanted to make it clear that the Bugs stand with entire Humboldt community.



Over at George's Pond they've placed sticks out front to honor the fallen.

The Humboldt community mourns the loss of 15 members of their junior hockey team that were killed in a bus crash.



A semi-trailer slammed into the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos team to a playoff game Friday.



Two dozen players, ranging in age from 16 to 20-years old, along with coaches and the driver were all on board.



The Bugs placed sticks in front of George's pond to the fallen players.



Coach Z said this one definitely hit close to home.

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.