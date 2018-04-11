Fire burns Texarkana, TX, house

Fire damaged a house in Texarkana, Texas.

Flames were engulfing the rear of the dwelling at 704 Ward St. when firefighters arrived sometime after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The roof caved into the structure's attic while they were fighting the blaze.

As of about 11 p.m., the fire still was burning.

Apparently there was no one home at the time of the fire, authorities said.

