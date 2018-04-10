Community not giving up on search for missing 4-year-old

Authorities questioned more people Tuesday in their quest to find Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips, a 4-year-old boy who has gone missing in Claiborne Parish. The plan Wednesday is to search more ponds in the area of the boy's home near Lisbon, the sheriff said.

Another day ended with no sign of 4-year-old Rondreiz Phillips.

Family and community members in Claiborne Parish are holding on to hope that "Junior" will be found.

Savannah Dwairi, who says she lost her own child to SIDS, is one of several women who has printed out flyers to hang up around the area.

"We want to get the word as far out as possible. Hopefully, we can get it where it's national and people are keeping their eyes out for Junior."

The women say they've also been lending support to the child's family and trying to send out positivity instead of rumors.

Dwairi said they've visited Phillips' mother and family.

"We held her and we prayed for her, trying to get her back to, 'It's OK to eat, it's OK to smile. It's OK. We are going to find him and we are going to help you. We are not giving up'."

"For Junior, a lot of us have adopted him. I love him and I don't even know him," Sha'ron Johnson said.

The women hope to get the clear from authorities to start another public search.

They also plan to hold a community vigil Thursday at 6 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church off Louisiana Highway 152.

"We are not forgetting about him," said Dwairi.

As his mother pleads for his safe return, she says she's thankful to everyone who has helped search or come by to pray with the family.

"Just bring him home," Sheilia Phillips again pleaded of Tuesday.

"I'm ready to see my baby. It's enough. This isn't no game. This is something serious, something real. This is real. I'm ready to see my him. I want my baby back. That's my baby."

Authorities say they spent the Tuesday questioning more people about Rondreiz's disappearance.

Over the weekend, the search shifted from the woods around the home to ponds.

The Sheriff's Office says the plan is to search more ponds in the area Wednesday.

The FBI and state police are among agencies aiding in the investigation.

If you see Rondreiz Phillips, call 911 or call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office at (318) 927-2011.

