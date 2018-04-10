Police release new details about arrest of ETX nurse on murder charge

Authorities are sharing new details about their arrest of an East Texas nurse on a murder charge.

"I will say that we had only one person of interest in this case," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner confirmed Tuesday that Registered Nurse William George Davis is the same man whose nursing license has been temporarily suspended by the Texas Board of Nursing.

Toler said Wednesday that Davis is accused of intentionally harming a patient.

Below is a statement issued by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System about Davis's arrest:

We learned that William Davis, a registered nurse, has been taken into custody by the Tyler Police Department. Davis was employed by CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler from 2013 to 2018. On January 25, we identified an unusual and unexplained patient outcome in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler. Because of our strong commitment to high quality care, we took swift action and performed a review of the circumstances, including reviews of any unanticipated outcomes. This review produced new information that resulted in the immediate removal of nurse William Davis from all patient care responsibilities, and he was terminated by CHRISTUS. We believe the issues with Mr. Davis were isolated to him and he acted independently and of his own accord. Due to concerns arising out of this confidential review, we shared details with the appropriate authorities, including the Texas Board of Nursing and Tyler Police Department. We are actively cooperating with them, as well as working with state and national regulatory and accrediting bodies. On March 16, 2018, the Texas Board of Nursing summarily suspended Davis's license in accordance with Section 301.455, Texas Occupations Code. The order sets forth three separate charges concerning Mr. Davis's inappropriate interventions for three patients and one charge regarding the falsification of care events and the ethical practice related to the failure to disclose interventions. We understand that the police investigation is ongoing. Our policies and federal privacy regulations prevent us from sharing patient health information and the specifics of this active police investigation, but CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler takes any and all concerns surrounding patient safety and security very seriously and will continue to be proactive to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.

Court documents show the nursing board is investigating Davis for allegedly tampering with the welfare of at least three patients at a heart hospital in Tyler, Texas.

One of those patients died and the other two were left in vegetative states, according to the documents the board filed in Austin, Texas. Those documents show the three encounters happened in August, November and January at Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

The nursing board took action in March.

And Tuesday evening, KSLA News 12 confirmed that Tyler, Texas, police arrested Davis on a charge of murder.

Online records show the 34-year-old Hallsville, Texas, resident was booked into the Smith County, Texas, Jail. His bond has been set at $2 million.

In each of the three cases before the nursing board, Davis is accused is having unauthorized access to a patient and performing unnecessary or inappropriate interventions on each patient.

In August, Davis' alleged inappropriate behavior caused an unidentified patient to have a stroke and die. Davis is accused of tampering with the patient's IV and failing to communicate his intervention with the patient.

The nursing board alleges that Davis did the same thing again in November, this time resulting in a patient having a stroke five minutes later. That patient, according to court documents, was left in a vegetative state.

And in January, Davis again was accused by the nursing board of entering a patient's room to whom he was not assigned and performing an unnecessary or inappropriate intervention with that person. According to those same documents, that patient also was left in a vegetative state.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler fired Davis on Feb. 15 and turned its findings over to the state nursing board.

