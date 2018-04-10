Nurse arrested on murder charge, accused by nursing board of targeting patients

The Texas Board of Nursing accuses Registered Nurse William George Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, of tampering with three patients' welfare, leading to one death. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner has confirmed that Registered Nurse William George Davis is the same man whose nursing license has been temporarily suspended by the Texas Board of Nursing.

In court documents, the nursing board is investigating Davis for allegedly tampering with the welfare of at least three patients at a heart hospital in Tyler, Texas.

One of those patients died and the other two were left in vegetative states, according to the documents the board filed in Austin, Texas. Those documents show the three encounters happened in August, November and January at Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

The nursing board took action in March..

And Tuesday evening, KSLA News 12 confirmed that Tyler, Texas, police arrested Davis on a charge of murder.

Online records show the 34-year-old Hallsville, Texas, resident was booked into the Smith County, Texas, Jail. His bond has been set at $2 million.

In each of the three cases before the nursing board, Davis is accused is having unauthorized access to a patient and performing unnecessary or inappropriate interventions on each patient.

In August, Davis' alleged inappropriate behavior caused an unidentified patient to have a stroke and die. Davis is accused of tampering with the patient's IV and failing to communicate his intervention with the patient.

The nursing board alleges that Davis did the same thing again in November, this time resulting in a patient having a stroke five minutes later. That patient, according to court documents, was left in a vegetative state.

And in January, Davis again was accused by the nursing board of entering a patient's room to whom he was not assigned and performing an unnecessary or inappropriate intervention with that person. According to those same documents, that patient also was left in a vegetative state.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler fired Davis on Feb. 15 and turned its findings over to the state nursing board.

Tyler police plan to have a news conference Wednesday to talk more about their investigation and Davis' arrest.

Tyler police plan to have a news conference Wednesday to talk more about their investigation and Davis' arrest.

