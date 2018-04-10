ETX nurse arrested for murder, accused by nursing board of targeting patients

Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
The head of LSU’s human resources department was placed on leave and retired hours later amid a 9NEWS Investigation.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge. And KSLA News 12 has confirmed that he is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>
Chesterfield Police Chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz is warning parents to pay attention to whats behind their kids phone screens. He listed 10 apps teens are using that parents should know about.More >>