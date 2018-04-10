ETX nurse arrested for murder, accused by nursing board of targeting patients

Registered nurse William Davis is accused by nursing board of tampering with patients' welfare, leading to one death

An East Texas nurse has been arrested on a murder charge.

KSLA News 12's Doug Warner has confirmed that registered nurse, William George Davis, is the same man who's nursing license has been temporarily suspended by the Texas Board of Nursing. In court documents, the Texas Board of Nursing is investigating Davis for allegedly tampering with the welfare of at least three patients at a heart hospital in Tyler, Texas.

One of those patients died and the other two were left in vegetative states, according to the documents filed in Austin, Texas by the Board of Nursing.

Those documents show the three encounters happened in August and November of 2017 and January of 2018 at Louis & Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

The nursing board took action last month.

And Tuesday evening, KSLA News 12 confirmed Tyler, Texas police arrested Davis on a charge of murder.

In each of those three cases before the nursing board, Davis is accused is having unauthorized access to a patient and performing unnecessary or inappropriate interventions on each patient.

In the August 2017 incident, Davis' alleged inappropriate behavior caused the unnamed patient to have a stroke and die. He's accused of tampering with the patients I-V and failing to communicate his intervention with the patient.

The Texas Board of Nursing alleges in November of 2017, Davis did the same thing again, this time resulting in that patient having a stroke five minutes later. That patient, according to court documents, was left in a vegetative state.

And in January of this year, Davis is again accused by the Board of Nursing of entering into a patient's room to whom he was not assigned and performing an unnecessary or inappropriate intervention with that unnamed patient. According to those same documents, that patient was also left in a vegetative state.

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler fired Davis on February 15 and turned its findings over to the state nursing board.

Tyler police plan to have a news conference Wednesday to talk more about their investigation and Davis' arrest.

