City to hold groundbreaking ceremony at Bilberry Park

The City of Shreveport will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to begin the $1.5 million construction project at Bilberry Park.

The project will include a new basketball gymnasium, kitchen and concession area, exercise room and restrooms.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at the park located in the 1900 block of Alabama Avenue.

“We are excited about the construction that will bring upgrades to Bilberry Park and improve the experience for residents in the surrounding area,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

Funding for the project came from the Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation (SPAR) 2011 Bond package.

