Hundreds of SWEPCO customers without power after car crash

Hundreds of SWEPCO customers in Shreveport are without power Tuesday evening after a car snaps a utility pole.

According to SWEPCO’s outage map, 798 customers are without power in Shreveport’s South Highlands neighborhood.

SWEPCO officials say the power will be restored by 11 p.m.

The crash happened around Fairview Street and Line Avenue around 6:50 p.m.

The car snapped the utility pole in half.

SWEPCO crews are on the scene assessing the damage.

