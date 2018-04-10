Natchitoches man arrested for allegedly firing his illegal gun outside restaurant drunk

Natchitoches police have arrested a man for reportedly firing his gun outside a restaurant while he was intoxicated on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Hana Sushi Bar in the 700 block of Front Street.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Zachary Allred in possession of an illegal pistol.

During their investigation, it was determined that Allred fired two shots in the air outside the restaurant.

Allred is charged with disturbing the peace by public intoxication, illegal carrying of a weapon, discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm on premises of alcoholic outlet.

He is in custody at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

