General tours RRAD, where layoffs expected to start in May

Army Gen. Gus Perna toured Red River Army Depot on April 10 to show his support in the face of major layoffs expected to start at the Bowie County, Texas, installation in May. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Army Gen. Gus Perna says he is 100 percent confident in the employees at Red River Army Depot and the work they do. "What I want to do is maintain that capability so it will last well into the future." (Source: KSLA News 12)

The government has announced that up to 600 workers at Red River Army Depot will be laid off. The layoffs are expected to begin in May. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The military man in charge of Red River Army Depot visited the Bowie County, Texas, installation Tuesday to show his support in the face of major layoffs expected to start there in May.

RRAD Commander COL Jason Carrico welcomed GEN Gustave F. Perna and CSM Rodger Mansker today during a visit to the depot. Perna toured several depot facilities and received a first hand look at the work the depot does to support the warfighter. https://t.co/XmxXQPXArg — Red River Army Depot (@RRAD_TX) April 10, 2018

Gen. Gus Perna, the Army's top logistician and commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, encouraged those who will be affected by the layoffs to keep their eyes on the facility for possible work in the future.

After briefly touring the depot, Perna also discussed the importance of the workers there.

"Their work is directly impacting Army readiness and the future readiness of our Army today and tomorrow," the four-star general said.

"They ensure that our equipment is ready to go so our soldiers, our most important asset, so our soldiers have confidence in the equipment they have. That is what they are getting out of this work force here at this installation."

Despite the facility's high marks, the government has announced that up to 600 workers will be laid off.

A decline in the workload has been cited as the reason for the reductions.

Perna said the depot's future is bright even with the layoffs.

"At the end of the day, the product is for our soldier on the battlefield. And we don't want anything less than the best. That is what this work force does. And I am 100 percent confident in them and what they do every day. And what I want to do is maintain that capability so it will last well into the future."

Red River Army Depot is one of 23 installations that Perna oversees.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.



