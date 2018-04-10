Man accused of stealing $125K worth of farm equipment

A man is behind bars Tuesday after police say he stole more than $125,000 worth of farm equipment in Miller County.

Zachary McMorris, 28, is charged with theft of property and breaking or entering.

Deputies say McMorris entered the farm located on Highway 67 around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Once on the farm, he reportedly stole a large tractor, a pickup, two zero turn mowers and a trailer, all worth more than $125,000.

The next day, a warrant for McMorris arrest was issued.

Then on Tuesday, McMorris was arrested in Sevier County.

Deputies found all the farm equipment and have returned it to the owner.

Deputies are working to return McMorris to Miller County from Sevier County.

