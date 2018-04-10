Valliant Public Schools: Classes will continue on Wednesday

As educators across Oklahoma fight for better pay and working conditions, an ArkLaTex school district says classes will be in session on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, Valliant Public Schools said although the walkout for educational funding continues, the district feels it is important for educators to return to school.

Classes will also be held on Thursday, according to the post.

The school district announced on Monday afternoon that the schools would be closed on Tuesday.

