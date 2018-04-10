LA 1 bridge over Caddo Lake closed

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has completely closed the LA 1 bridge over Caddo Lake, and drivers are being detoured at this time.

All traffic will be detoured through Mooringsport via LA 538 to LA 169 to then return drivers on LA 1, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook.

Emergency repairs must be made to the bridge before it is safe for travel again.

Crews are assessing the damage to the bridge. Once that is done, a timeline for repairs will be available.

