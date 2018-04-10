Friday storm caused hail damage to estimated 100,000 vehicles

Hail damage can range from a few dents to extreme examples, like this one after a huge hail storm in Georgia. (Source: Mark Branstrom)

The severe weather that rolled through the ArkLaTex last Friday caused hail damage to an estimated 100,000 vehicles in the Shreveport area alone.

Fast Fix Dent Repair owner Rick Gallagher told us he's so busy helping car owners, body shops and car dealerships that he rented out the old Landers Dodge building along the auto mall on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop since that dealership moved to Bossier City.

Gallagher said he expects to be making repairs on these hail-damaged vehicles for the next two years. He is not alone in this massive effort. After a hail storm, Gallagher calls The Dent Guys, which sends out a team of several dozen repair technicians to team up with Gallagher for the next several months.

The Dent Guys National Director Mark Branstrom said they already have 17 technicians hard at work at the Shreveport repair station making the first hail damage repairs.

They expect to have a total of 50 technicians soon on the job.

The cost of repairs can vary widely, depending on the extent of the hail damage, where it is on the vehicle and what kind of vehicle it is. Car insurance typically covers hail damage if it is comprehensive coverage.

Gallagher and Branstrom explained that filing an insurance claim starts with one question — What is your deductible? Then compare that price to the estimated cost of repairs before making a final decision.

They added that a vehicle usually has 13 panels. And if the damage reaches a certain point it's better to buy a new panel. If the overall cost of hail damage repairs exceeds a certain percentage of the value of the vehicle, insurance companies often total out the car.

