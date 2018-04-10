FIRST ALERT: Storms and the threat of severe weather return Friday

A potent storm system will bring widespread thunderstorms and the threat of severe weather back to the ArkLaTex Friday. This system is also going to throw a cold front our way, so expect a big temperature drop between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Right now, there is a low-end risk of strong to severe thunderstorms for the entire area Friday afternoon/evening. With ample moisture, increasing instability and notable wind shear, all modes of severe weather will be possible: damaging winds, hail, and at least a low tornado threat.

One of the biggest question marks with the forecast is the exact timing of the storms. Most of the models agree that thunderstorms will start to develop Friday afternoon/evening.

If the storms come in a little later than what is expected, it could lower the threat of severe weather.

The models disagree on when the storms will exit the ArkLaTex. The American model (GFS) is much quicker than the European model. The European model shows the showers and storms lingering across the ArkLaTex Saturday morning, while the GFS shows the showers and storms well east of the ArkLaTex by Saturday morning.

European Model

American Model or GFS

The threat of severe weather will end as the cold front blasts through the ArkLaTex. Much cooler weather is going to follow the front, so expect a big difference between the end of the work week and the weekend. Temperatures will go from nearly 80 degrees Friday afternoon to the mid to upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will tumble into the 40s area wide Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few places could even briefly drop into the upper 30s.

