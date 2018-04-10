Roller coaster ride of temperatures

This week may have you scratching your head and wondering what season it really is. From winter-like temperatures this past weekend, making you dust off the winter coat, to 80s and summer-like thunderstorms. This week will have had it all by the end!

Temperatures will stay below average Tuesday in the upper 60s with a northeast wind that may bring a little chill. It will feel more like spring on Wednesday with temperatures in the Upper 70s. We will be in the 80s for both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will make you want to grab your sunglasses, but Friday will be forcing you to grab the rain gear.

A much cooler weekend is in store with temperatures in the upper 60s for Saturday and after a cold front moves through, low 60s for Sunday! You are going to want to keep that jacket handy. Back to spring again for Monday with highs in the lows 70s and plenty of sunshine.

They say "April Showers, bring May Flowers," but what do roller coaster temperatures in April bring? Just a lot of confusion on what to grab when you head out the door!

