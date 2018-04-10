Public search off for missing 4-year-old in Claiborne Parish

Local agencies and government officials continue the search for the missing 4-year-old boy from Claiborne Parish. However, the public search has been called off.

Rondreiz "Junior" Phillips has not been seen since April 5.

Search crews stopped the search for Rondreiz on Sunday and instead turned the search to ponds near the boy's home.

According to Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey, Rondreiz wandered off outside while his stepfather was possibly working on a vehicle at the time around 11:30 a.m. His mother was inside the family's mobile home and reported him missing an hour later.

The family had only been living at the home located off Highway 152, near Homer, for a few months. She told authorities that she set up boundaries for him so he wouldn't wander into the woods.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the child to:

Call 911, or,

Call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,

Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov.

