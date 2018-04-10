Authorities question more people about Claiborne child's disappearance

Authorities questioned more people Tuesday in their quest to find a 4-year-old boy who went missing in Claiborne Parish.

Rondreiz Cortez "Junior" Phillips disappeared the afternoon of April 5 from outside his home near Lisbon

His mother and stepfather are not among those being interviewed today, Claiborne Sheriff Ken Bailey said.

And the plan is to search more ponds in the area of the boy's home in the 100 block of Howard Road, the sheriff added.

In Facebook comments, a few people are talking about raising money to offer a reward for information about the child.

Authorities are aware of those discussions and "that may be an option," Bailey said.

The public search for Phillips has been called off.

Search crews stopped the search for Rondreiz on Sunday and instead turned the search to ponds near the boy's home.

According to Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey, Rondreiz wandered off outside while his stepfather was possibly working on a vehicle at the time around 11:30 a.m. His mother was inside the family's mobile home and reported him missing an hour later.

The family had only been living at the home located off Louisiana Highway 152 for a few months.

She told authorities that she set up boundaries for him so he wouldn't wander into the woods.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the child to:

Call 911, or,

Call the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 927-2011 or 800-810-2011; or,

Contact Sgt. Stacey Pearson, of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children/AMBER, by calling (337) 962-2605 or sending email to stacey.pearson@la.gov.

