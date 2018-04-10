Shine the Light on Sexual Assault Color and Glow Run April 13 in Shreveport

Lace up your shoes and run for a cause!

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Project Celebration and the Barksdale SARC are hosting the Shine the Light on Sexual Assault Color and Glow Run Friday, April 13.

The event, which will take place rain or shine, will be held on the LSU- Shreveport campus from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Color Run starts at 6 p.m. and the Glow Run is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Participants can pay $25 for the Fun Run or pay $30 for both. The price includes a t-shirt and other items the day of the run.

Tickets are available at christfitgym.com. Visit their Facebook event page for more information.

