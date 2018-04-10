Event offers info on crime victims rights and services

On Saturday, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will hold an event on Saturday as a part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at Sheriff's Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave.

Several Shreveport-Bossier and government agencies will be on hand to speak to attendees.

An active shooter awareness class will be held for adults. Activities for children will include fire and safety prevention information and i.nflatables.

Agencies at the event include Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Shreveport Police Department, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, Project Celebration, Gingerbread House, Caddo Counseling on Aging, Caddo District Attorney’s Office, U.S Attorney’s Office and FBI Victims Assistance Office.

Door prizes will be given out during the event. Free food and drink will be provided.

