GUMBO North Games to be held on Friday

The GUMBO North Games will kick off this Friday at Lee Hedges Stadium.

Events begin at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to arrive around 8 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m.

The GUMBO games are not Special Olympics events, as GUMBO athletes are not mentally disabled. An example of a GUMBO athlete include amputees, people with cerebral palsy, those who have suffered a stroke or traumatic brain injury, spina bifida, spinal cord injuries, muscular dystrophy, arthrogryposis, dwarf, blind, and visual impairments, among other conditions.

To register for the games, click here.

Racing events include the 20 meter, 60 meter, 60 meter weave, 100 meter, 200 meter, 400 meter and 800 meter. Field events are the discus, shot put, javelin and running long jump.

Lee Hedges Stadium is located at Captain Shreve High School, 6115 Roma Drive in Shreveport.

