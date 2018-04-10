13-month-old girl found safe inside stolen car

Shreveport police have recovered a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday morning with a 1-year-old child inside Tuesday morning just before 8 a.m. in the 10000 block of Alondra Drive. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have recovered a vehicle that was stolen Tuesday morning with a 13-month-old girl inside.

She was found safe, along with the car just before 8 a.m. in the 10000 block of Alondra Drive.

The incident began around 7:20 a.m. when police say two young males stole a 2007 silver Infiniti M35 along Martha Ann Drive, near the South Broadmoor neighborhood.

Department officials say the little girl's parents were passing one another while loading items inside the car. The father ran to the hood and began banging in an attempt to warn the suspects that the child was in the backseat.

The car thieves are described as two black males. The driver, who has a light complexion, was wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants and a white hat covering his hair. The passenger was wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Detectives are trying to find surveillance video to help identify the men.

The child was evaluated by first responders and is said to be okay.

