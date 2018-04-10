Sinkhole forms on Kings Hwy.

KSLA News 12 photojournalist Bubba Kneipp put a tape measure to the sinkhole on Kings Highway near Gilbert Drive in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Four feet.

KSLA News 12 photojournalist Bubba Kneipp broke out his tape measure.

It shows the sinkhole on Kings Highway near Gilbert Drive in Shreveport is 4 feet deep.

Your social media posts first alerted us to the sinkhole.

It's blocked off by orange traffic cones.

There's no immediate word on when it will be repaired.

Meantime, of course, it's likely best to avoid the sinkhole on that section of Kings Highway.

