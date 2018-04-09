Woman accused of spraying man with pepper spray, stabbing him

A person of interest has been detained in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to University Health for treatment of a wound to the right side. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have a woman in custody accused of stabbing her estranged boyfriend following an argument Monday night.

Police say it happened in the 2700 block of Merrill Street between Catherine and Milton streets just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found 23–year-old Dementra Collins suffering from a stab wound to his right side during what investigators suspect was a domestic altercation.

Police still had a half dozen units on the scene of the stabbing on Merrill at around 11:45 p.m.

After speaking to witnesses and examining evidence, detectives believe that 20-year-old Lynnquesha Armstrong invited Collins to her home and the two began arguing.

The argument turned violent and Armstrong allegedly sprayed Collins with pepper spray and stabbed him at least once with a knife.

Police say Armstrong was also injured during the incident.

Detectives charged Armstrong with one count of aggravated second-degree battery. She was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

