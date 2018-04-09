1 person stabbed in right side; suspect arrested

Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
This isn't the first time Ed Currie, who owns the PuckerButt Pepper Company where the super-hot chilis are grown, has had the honor of claiming of the hottest pepper in the world.More >>
After two dogs were sent to the wrong cities, the airline says they are investigating but believe the person who dropped off the dogs made the mix up.More >>
A Savannah mother has been arrested and charged with interference with custody for taking her 22-month-old child.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.More >>
State health officials in Louisiana have confirmed a case of measles in New Orleans.More >>
A Frayser couple has been indicted on first-degree felony murder charges involving the death of a 23-month-old girl last summer.More >>
