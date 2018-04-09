1 person stabbed in right side; suspect arrested

A person of interest has been detained in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to University Health for treatment of a wound to the right side. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

One person is wounded and was arrested in the wake of a stabbing Monday night in Shreveport.

Police say it happened on Merrill Street between Catherine and Milton streets.

One person was stabbed in the right side during what investigators suspect was a domestic altercation.

Police say Lynnquesha Armstrong was the woman arrested, accused of the stabbing.

The wounded person made it to the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue.

Shreveport Fire Department medics responded to a medical emergency at Jewella at Milton at 9:40 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The stabbing victim has since been taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Police still had a half dozen units on the scene of the stabbing on Merrill at around 11:45 p.m.

