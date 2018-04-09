1 person stabbed in right side; person of interest detained

A person of interest has been detained in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to University Health for treatment of a wound to the right side. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

One person is wounded and a person of interest is being detained in the wake of a stabbing Monday night in Shreveport.

Police say it happened on Merrill Street between Catherine and Milton streets.

One person was stabbed in the right side during what investigators suspect was a domestic altercation.

The wounded person made it to the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue.

Shreveport Fire Department medics responded to a medical emergency at Jewella at Milton at 9:40 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The stabbing victim has since been taken to University Health in Shreveport.

Police still have a half dozen units on the scene of the stabbing on Merrill.

