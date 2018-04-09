2 arrested in connection with money laundering for inmate

Two Natchitoches women are behind bars on money laundering charges in connection with an inmate. (Source: Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force)

Police say 34-year-old Tammy Warren and 27-year-old Aqualious Harris were arrested in connection with collecting money on numerous narcotics charges for inmate Reginald Warren.

Police found more than four pounds of crystal methamphetamine, more than 17,000 ecstasy pills and more than $28,000.

The money collected is believed to be from the drug sale, according to police.

Warren and Aqualious are charged with one count of money laundering.

