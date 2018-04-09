No classes again Tuesday in Valliant, OK, public schools

For a second day, the Oklahoma teacher walkout for educational funding is impacting classes for students in Valliant, Okla. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A southeast Oklahoma school district will remain closed Tuesday.

Valliant Public Schools held no classes Monday and now has canceled them for a second day as well.

The cancellation is in support of the statewide Walkout for Educational Funding, says a post on the district's Facebook page.

"I know this creates many hardships for you as parents and for our students. However, we believe that it is important and necessary for the long-term benefit of our students, our school and our state."

The plan is for classes to resume Wednesday.

In late March, the school district first alerted parents to the possibility of school closures beginning April 2.

On April 6, the district warned: "Although we have sent delegations from our school this week and have tried to continue to have school, it has been difficult."

And with that, Valliant Public Schools decided to close campuses Monday.

And now those plans to resume classes Tuesday have been scrapped.

