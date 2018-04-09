Helping crime victims takes center stage nationally, locally

Dep. Johnson made the remarks during a proclamation ceremony outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport on behalf of crime victims. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

Each year people fall victim to an estimated 5 million violent crimes and nearly 15 million property crimes nationwide.

Those dramatic government figures have led to programs aimed at helping victims get the support they need.

We're learning more about this issue as the kickoff of National Crime Victims' Rights week got underway on this Monday morning.

"National Crime Victims' Rights Week is a very special time to celebrate how far we have come in the fight for victims' rights," declared Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Vickie Johnson.

Dep. Johnson made the remarks during a proclamation ceremony outside the Caddo Parish Courthouse in downtown Shreveport on behalf of crime victims.

One major program is called the victim's assistant program, where elderly and violent crime victims may be compensated for their losses.

Danny Weaver walked to the podium and spoke about a head-on crash 3-and-a-half years ago that would eventually claim the lives of both his parents Clayton and Linda Weaver.

His mother, Linda, passed away just days after the crash, while his father Clayton succumbed to his injuries two months later.

That crash happened just one week before Christmas on December 18th, 2014, on Jewella Avenue. Shreveport police said the driver of a pickup lost control of his truck during a chase with police.

Police dash camera footage, later released by authorities, appeared to show the truck cross the center line and collide with the Weaver's car.

After the ceremony on Monday, Danny Weaver explained to KSLA News 12 that Caddo's victim assistance program proved invaluable financially.

"It was just a wonderful blessing to our family after such a tremendous loss."

Other examples of crime victim services include Project Celebration for sexual assault and domestic violence and Gingerbread House for crimes against children.

Near the conclusion of the courthouse event Sheriff Steve Prator urged that the focus this week needs to stay on victims, not the typical blame game.

"Police are not the criminals. The criminals are not the victims. And the victims are what this system is supposed to be all about and about serving," concluded Prator.

That may help explain this year's theme: 'Expand The Circle: Reach All Victims. And there's a hope by many that such attention ultimately leads to even more help for crime victims and better funding in the years to come.



A Community awareness fair and safety fun day takes place on Saturday, April 14th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Sheriff's Safety Town on Jewella Avenue in southwest Shreveport.

