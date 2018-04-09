Surveillance video shows moments before shooting

The Shreveport Police Department released portions of surveillance video related to the death of a man slain last month. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Shreveport Police Department released portions of surveillance video related to the death of a man shot in the neck last month.

The video shows the victim, 19-year-old Jermarin Smith, was with an unknown gunman moments before the shooting.

The man in the video appears to be medium build wearing a denim colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans with a small afro.

Police say the man walks with a slight limp.

The surveillance video was taken in the 2000 block of Grimmett Drive.

Back on March 30th, police found Smith with multiple gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Tecumseh Trail.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website www.lockemup.org.

