Officials kick off Crime Victims Rights Week

Officials hope Crime Victims Rights Week leads to more help for crime victims and better funding. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"Police are not the criminals. The criminals are not the victims. And the victims are what this system is supposed to be all about and about serving."

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator shared those thoughts Monday as officials kicked off the observance of Crime Victims Rights Week.

The theme is Expand The Circle: Reach All Victims.

Those involved hope that such attention ultimately leads to more help for crime victims and better funding.

