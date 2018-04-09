How do tornadoes form?

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

It's not an exact science, but tornadoes - a common weather phenomenon in the ArkLaTex - need certain ingredients to form.

These include an unstable atmosphere, moisture and heat.

Tornadoes can be hard to predict and can change direction at any moment.

Have a severe weather plan ready.

And always stay weather aware.

