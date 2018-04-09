BAFB team removes 'active device' found in Shreveport

Shreveport Fire Department personnel and police are investigating the discovery of a suspected bomb Monday afternoon. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Barksdale Air Force Base's ordnance disposal team removed a suspected explosive found Monday afternoon.

Police believe it may be an old mortar round, but are unsure.

The device was discovered about 12:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Bienville Avenue.

That's between Mansfield Road and Hattie Perry Park and a couple blocks north of Hollywood Avenue.

That scene has since been cleared.

A police corporal was patrolling the area when someone saw the device and flagged him down.

The officer then cleared the area and called the Shreveport Fire Department to bring in its bomb equipment.

Authorities were treating it as an active device.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

