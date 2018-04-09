Authorities investigating "active device" found in Shreveport

Shreveport fire department and police are investigating after a suspected bomb was found in Shreveport Monday afternoon. (Source: Scott Pace/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport fire department and police are investigating after a suspected bomb was found Monday afternoon.

The device was discovered around 12:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Bienvielle Avenue.

A police corporal was patrolling the area when someone saw the device and flagged him down.

The officer then cleared the scene and called the Shreveport Fire Department to bring in bomb equipment.

Authorities say they are treating it as an active device. Police believe it may be an old mortar round, but are unsure.

KSLA News 12 has a crew at the scene and will bring more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.